Children can color Santa and win a prize

EATON — Children in grades Pre-K through 5 are invited to enter this year’s Downtown Eaton, Inc. White Christmas coloring contest for a chance to win a gift card in one of three age categories: Pre-K-1st grade; 2nd-3rd grade and 4th-5th grade. Deadline is Friday, Dec. 10.

Winners will be announced in a future edition of The Register-Herald and on Downtown Eaton Inc.’s Facebook page. The Santa to color is printed in the R-H and can also be picked up at the Eaton City Building or downloaded or printed from www.cityofeaton.org. Mail completed entries to: Community Development Specialist, P.O. Box 27, Eaton, OH 45320 or drop off at the Eaton City Building, 328 N. Maple St.