Eaton Athletic, Band Boosters hosting craft show, music festival

EATON – The Eaton Community Schools Athletic and Band Boosters are bringing back the annual Christmas Craft Show & Music Festival this Saturday, Dec. 4, giving the public a full day of entertainment and shopping fun.

The event takes place at the Eaton Community Schools campus located at 600 Hillcrest Drive.

Vendors will be selling arts and crafts and other items, food and refreshments will be available. The day will also include a tree raffle, a silent auction and bake sale.

Children are encouraged to write a letter to Santa Claus and drop it in Santa’s Mailbox. Santa will send a letter and a small token in return.

Due to COVID, organizers say Santa will not be present for photographs this year.

Musical performances will run throughout the day, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Holiday Festival performance times in the ECS Performing Arts Center are scheduled as follows: 9 a.m., East #1; 10 a.m., Bruce #1; 11 a.m., East #2; noon, Bruce #2; 2 p.m., EMS Choir; 4 p.m., EHS Choir; 5:30 p.m., 6th Grade Band; 6:45 p.m., 7th & 8th Grade Band; 8 p.m., EHS Band; Performances in the Eaton High School Cafeteria will include the Eaton Color Guard at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the EHS Steel Drum Band at 3 p.m.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

