BCSA holds special parade

The Butler County Horseman’s Association gathered in Eaton for its annual Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28. The equine parade visited nursing homes in the city to deliver holiday joy — and fruit — to the residents in the homes. Several dozen participants help make the visit a special one.

The Butler County Horseman’s Association gathered in Eaton for its annual Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28. The equine parade visited nursing homes in the city to deliver holiday joy — and fruit — to the residents in the homes. Several dozen participants help make the visit a special one.

The Butler County Horseman’s Association gathered in Eaton for its annual Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28. The equine parade visited nursing homes in the city to deliver holiday joy — and fruit — to the residents in the homes. Several dozen participants help make the visit a special one.

The Butler County Horseman’s Association gathered in Eaton for its annual Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28. The equine parade visited nursing homes in the city to deliver holiday joy — and fruit — to the residents in the homes. Several dozen participants help make the visit a special one.

The Butler County Horseman’s Association gathered in Eaton for its annual Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28. The equine parade visited nursing homes in the city to deliver holiday joy — and fruit — to the residents in the homes. Several dozen participants help make the visit a special one.

The Butler County Horseman’s Association gathered in Eaton for its annual Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28. The equine parade visited nursing homes in the city to deliver holiday joy — and fruit — to the residents in the homes. Several dozen participants help make the visit a special one.

The Butler County Horseman’s Association gathered in Eaton for its annual Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28. The equine parade visited nursing homes in the city to deliver holiday joy — and fruit — to the residents in the homes. Several dozen participants help make the visit a special one.

The Butler County Horseman’s Association gathered in Eaton for its annual Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28. The equine parade visited nursing homes in the city to deliver holiday joy — and fruit — to the residents in the homes. Several dozen participants help make the visit a special one.

The Butler County Horseman’s Association gathered in Eaton for its annual Christmas Horse Parade on Sunday, Nov. 28. The equine parade visited nursing homes in the city to deliver holiday joy — and fruit — to the residents in the homes. Several dozen participants help make the visit a special one.