Patrol releases Thanksgiving holiday report

COLUMBUS — According to provisional statistics, 13 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced earlier this week.

During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, Nov. 24 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 13 people were killed in 10 fatal crashes. In 2020, there were 11 fatal crashes in which 11 people were killed.

Of the 13 killed, one was a pedestrian, four were not wearing a seat belt and three crashes involved impaired driving.

Troopers arrested 300 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 147 for drugs.

Troopers issued citations for 669 safety belt and 106 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,822 motorists, according to the report.