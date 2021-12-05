News briefs

Living History Interpreters meeting

The first meeting of the Eaton Chapter of Living History Interpreters of Wilkolak concentrating on Viking culture and crafting circa 700 AD to 1066 AD, is Dec. 4, from 1-5 p.m. at the CCW Training Facility at 616 Quinn Road, West Alexandria. Exhibits are free to the public. Call 830-832-7228 for additional information.

Christmas Open House in Lewisburg

Lewisburg Life will host a day full of Christmas magic in the village during its annual Christmas Open House on Sunday, Dec. 5, from noon-5 p.m. Local businesses will be showcasing their beautifully decorated shops. Carriage rides will also be available during the day. For additional information about Lewisburg Life, visit the Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.lewisburgchamber.com/lewisburg_life.

Lewisburg Christmas Lighting of the Lights

The Tri-County North Community Association in Lewisburg will host the village’s 17th annual Christmas Lighting of the Lights at Lewisburg Community Park on Sunday, Dec. 5. Join Santa in the Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. Santa will arrive at the park at 5:15 p.m. to help light-up the park. Lewisburg Community Park will be adorned in over a mile of lights and displays. The evening will include a special “Jolly and Bright” Fireworks Pyrotechnic Show after the lights are lit. There will be live music, hot dogs, cookies, and hot chocolate for everyone. Guests are reminded to dress warm and cozy for the evening. For more information about the TCN Community Association, visit www.tcncommunityassociation.com.

BOE holding meetings

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct special meetings on Dec. 8, 10, 13, and 14, concerning the personnel, procedure and office policies of the Preble County Board of Elections. All meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. and be held in the board’s office, 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

A regular business meeting is slated for Thursday, Dec. 16, at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held in the board’s office, 101 E. Main St., Eaton.

Christmas Caroling at Garber Nature Center

The Preble County Park District will host “Christmas Caroling with Eric Loy” at The Garber Nature Center, 9691 Ohio 503 N., Lewisburg on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2-2:45 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 8 to events@preblecountyparkdistrict.com or call 937-962-5561. Light refreshments will be provided.

Christmas at the Caboose

In the Village of Lewisburg, the Lewisburg Historical Society will host Christmas at the Caboose, 6318 Depot Lane, from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Visit Santa and his elves in the caboose and enjoy the Gingerbread House Showcase. There will be arts and crafts activities, entertainment, and free hot chocolate, cookies, and kettle corn. Weather permitting, families are invited to join in the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt and Story for children in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade at 6:15 p.m. at the covered bridge in Community Park. This event is BYOF: “Bring your own flashlight.” Everyone is invited to bring their own sweet creation to show off their creativity in the Gingerbread House Showcase. Gingerbread houses should be dropped off at the Depot between 2:30-3:30 p.m. the day of the event. For additional information, email lewisburghistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.

PCHS hosting Christmas breakfast, dinner

The Preble County Historical Society will host an Old-Fashioned Christmas Breakfast and Dinner, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12. Limited seats are available. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Tickets ($25/breakfast, $50/dinner) are available online at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com.

ESC meeting rescheduled

The December regular monthly meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.

PS Board of Education meeting date changed

The date of the December meeting of the Preble Shawnee Board of Education meeting has changed to Thursday, Dec. 16. It will be held in the Preble Shawnee 1st floor Media Center at 6 p.m.