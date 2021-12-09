News briefs

Eaton FFA feed auction scheduled

The Eaton MVCTC FFA Chapter is hosting a Feed, Seed, and More Auction on Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Eaton High School Cafeteria. Breakfast, sponsored by the Preble County Farm Bureau, and a silent auction will take place from 8-9:30 a.m. A live auction will follow at 9:30 a.m. RSVP through email at sbrown@eaton.k12.oh.us or by phone at 937-926-0552.

Christmas Caroling at Garber Nature Center

The Preble County Park District will host “Christmas Caroling with Eric Loy” at The Garber Nature Center, 9691 Ohio 503 N., Lewisburg on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2-2:45 p.m. and 3-3:45 p.m. RSVP by Wednesday, Dec. 8 to events@preblecountyparkdistrict.com or call 937-962-5561. Light refreshments will be provided.

Christmas at the Caboose

In the Village of Lewisburg, the Lewisburg Historical Society will host Christmas at the Caboose, 6318 Depot Lane, from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Visit Santa and his elves in the caboose and enjoy the Gingerbread House Showcase. There will be arts and crafts activities, entertainment, and free hot chocolate, cookies, and kettle corn. Weather permitting, families are invited to join in the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt and Story for children in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade at 6:15 p.m. at the covered bridge in Community Park. This event is BYOF: “Bring your own flashlight.” Everyone is invited to bring their own sweet creation to show off their creativity in the Gingerbread House Showcase. Gingerbread houses should be dropped off at the Depot between 2:30-3:30 p.m. the day of the event. For additional information, email lewisburghistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.

PCHS hosting Christmas breakfast, dinner

The Preble County Historical Society will host an Old-Fashioned Christmas Breakfast and Dinner, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11-12. Limited seats are available. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. Dinner is at 6 p.m. Tickets ($25/breakfast, $50/dinner) are available online at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com.

ESC meeting rescheduled

The December regular monthly meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 5:30 p.m. has been changed to Monday, Dec. 13, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Preble County Educational Service Center, Conference Room, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular general purposes.