EHS craft show, music festival a success

EATON — The Eaton Community Schools Athletic and Band Boosters brought back their annual Christmas Craft Show & Music Festival Saturday, Dec. 4, giving the public a full day of entertainment and shopping fun.

The event took place at the Eaton Community Schools campus located at 600 Hillcrest Drive, with nearly 60 vendors in attendance.

Vendors sold arts and crafts and other items, while food and refreshments were available. The day also included a tree raffle, a silent auction and bake sale.

Although Santa was not present for photographs this year due to COVID, children were encouraged to write a letter to him and drop it in Santa’s Mailbox. Santa will send a letter and a small token in return.

Musical performances ran throughout the day, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. The Holiday Festival performances included Bruce and East Elementary School students, the Eaton Middle School Choir, the Eaton High School Choir, school bands from 6th grade up to the Eaton High School Band, and the EHS Steel Drum Band and Eaton Color Guard.

All proceeds from this annual event benefit students involved in the district’s band, choir, color guard and athletic programs.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

