West Alexandria news

Dial A Santa

Your child can talk to Santa by calling 937-839-4688 between the hours of 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 14.

This offer is open to all children, no matter where you live. This is a free service provided by the Kiwanis Club.

Birthdays this week: Dana Hora, Ralph Lunsford, Curtis Early, Claire Napier, Rex Wysong, Brandon Henemyre, Tracy Johnson, Madison Linder, Jean Beneke, Tommy Byrd, Michele Bitner Roell, Alexis Spencer, Mindy Daniel, Mary Bullen, Peggy Burke, in memory of Todd McKee.

Anniversaries this week: Jim and Shirley Jellison, Mark and Vicki Unger.

Santa at Santa Villa

Santa will be available from 5-7 p.m. at Santa Villa in Peace Park for socially-distanced visits with your children on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday Dec. 12. Each child who visits Santa will receive a bag of gifts. Please follow driving and parking directions upon arrival.

TVS Christmas Reading Night

The community is invited for a night of Christmas fun on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., sponsored by the TVS Elementary PTO. There will be baked goods and hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy, a classic Christmas book read by Mrs. Hittle, along with Christmas activities and maybe even a special guest. There will be prizes for kiddos that rock their Christmas jammies to enjoy a cozy night with friends. See you at 5:30 p.m. in the Twin Valley South High School Activity Center Commons.

Venison for Food Banks

The Venison for Food Banks program is ongoing. Anyone who takes a deer can donate all or part of the meat for the food banks. We have sponsors who will take care of the processing fees. You may contact Brad Turner, Preble County Game Warden or Curtis Early from Twin Valley Rod and Gun Club at 937-533-3226.

American Legion Post 322

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entrance fee, 50/50 raffle.

Senior Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox the third Friday of every month at the American legion, Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

BINGO

The West Alexandria Fire Department’s BINGO night takes place every Thursday. Doors open at 5 p.m. with open seating; first -ome, first-served. Early Bird games start at 6 p.m. to help those coming after work. All players must be 18 or over. We have several progressive games going on at 25 E. Dayton Street.

WA Library

Finish a puzzle and not sure what to do with it? Swap it for one that is new to you. Now through February 2022, stop by the West Alexandria Library for our Community Puzzle Swap. Bring a puzzle, or two or three, and exchange for another, but please limit yourself to only taking two puzzles per visit.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, and baked-goods. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible with a local pastor.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Contact the Foodbank at 937-839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Church

We offer in-person worship each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 20 E. Oak St. or on facebook @stjohnwestalex.

Community Christian Church

Community Remembrance Service — Join Community Christian Church on Sunday, De. 19, at 4 p.m. as we celebrate Christmas by remembering those loved ones who have died. Whether you lost a loved one this year or years ago, join us as we honor and remember their lives and their legacies. All are welcome. A dessert reception will follow the service.

For special recognition of your loved one during the service, please email their date of birth and death, along with a photo to office@cccwestalex.com by Dec. 17, or drop your photo off at the church (please call first). For additional information, please call 937- 839-4988. The church is located at 11 Dorsey Akers Dr.

Church of the Brethren

A free Community Meal is open to all to attend the first Wednesday of every month, from 5-6:30 p.m. or when the food runs out, at 22 E. Oak Street. Come and join us for a great night of fellowship.

We offer Sunday School at 9:15 a.m. and Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. Services can also be attended online at Facebook or at the church website http://www.westalexcob.org

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Worship starts at 10 a.m. on Sundays until after Easter 2022 at 2139 Enterprise Rd.

There will be Midweek Advent Services each Wednesday at 7 p.m. next on Dec. 8, and 15, which include a Taizé Prayer and Worship Service with Holy Communion.

Calvary Baptist Church

Calvary Baptist Church doors are open for services every Sunday at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. at 3613 Winston Lane. Visit our website at www.cbcwalex.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Join us for the Children’s Christmas Program, A Family Christmas Celebration, at 70 E. Dayton St., on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. for a candlelight service in the sanctuary. It will be an evening of prayer, carols, candles, cookies and hot cocoa. Submit your prayer request to be read by a child and receive a personalized candle with your family name. Make your submissions by Dec. 8 to ensure a candle. Written prayers can be submitted to the church office or email to wasalemlutheran@gmail.com We look forward to celebrating the lighting of the nativity with our prayers.

A Christmas Eve Service begins at 7 p.m. for lessons and carols, and will conclude with the lighting of candles and singing Silent Night in the sanctuary.

Christmas Day worship takes place at 10:30 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

Salem Kids meets every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for a meal, then a program from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kids aged 3 years through sixth grade are welcome to be a part of Salem Kids which includes a meal, Bible lessons, fun activities and service projects. For additional information contact the church at 839-4210.

Jr. Choir rehearses every Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Performances will be the second Sunday of every month during 10:30 a.m. Worship services.

Doors are open for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. with provisions to allow for social distancing. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

First Communion Classes take place at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Contact the Rev. Dan Mershon if your child will be participating.

Confirmation Classes meet every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Pastor Dan’s Bible Study meets on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the church Lounge or via Zoom.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets every third Saturday at 7:30 a.m., next on Dec. 18, for Prayer, Bible Study, Breakfast and fellowship.

Salem Women of the NALC are sponsoring the annual Adopt-A-Family Project for three local families in need. Also, they are accepting all sizes of new socks, sweat shirts and pants, hats and mittens for the Sock and Mitten Tree in the church library, to help school children and those in need of warmth this winter. The women also have a goal of compiling 25 Cheer Boxes to be given to shut-ins.