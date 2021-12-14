Lewisburg honors Schlotterbeck, hires Laux

LEWISBURG — On Friday, Oct. 29, the Village of Lewisburg honored Kanny Schlotterbeck, long time village fiscal officer, with a retirement luncheon where his family, co-workers and friends gathered to remember the many fine moments of his service to the village.

The many who spoke about Schlotterbeck had nothing but praise for his impact as the village fiscal officer.

Schlotterbeck recently announced his retirement after 11-plus years of dedication and professional public service to his position. He worked alongside state auditors through five state audits with nothing but flawless accounting procedures for the Village of Lewisburg.

“Kanny will be missed and always brought a positive attitude to the village office each and every day, while assuring the citizens of our village true fiscal responsibility and management,” Municipal Manager Jeff Sewert said.

Susan Laux has been appointed the new Village of Lewisburg Fiscal Officer. She replaced Schlotterbeck upon his retirement on Oct. 29.

Laux has spent the last 30 years working in engineering consulting for small communities in Preble, Darke, and the surrounding counties. She has worked with Lewisburg for the last 20-plus years providing grant writing, funding consultation as well as planning and community development services. Her role in the Lewisburg 2018 Downtown Revitalization Program brought new life to the district and the community atmosphere. She hopes to expand the role of fiscal officer with per past experience, to bring continuous improvement to the village.

The Village of Lewisburg honored the retiring Kanny Schlotterbeck, former village fiscal officer, on Friday, Oct. 29. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/12/web1_Kanny-Retirement-Picture-10-29-21.jpg The Village of Lewisburg honored the retiring Kanny Schlotterbeck, former village fiscal officer, on Friday, Oct. 29.