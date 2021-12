Grand jury returns drug, other indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury recently issued indictments to the following:

Jerry L. Hufford, 1585 Preble County Line Road, Farmersville, domestic violence; Stephen T. Riddell, 621 Village South Drive, Eaton, domestic violence and disrupting public services and Gary Jerome Frazier, 4115 Camden West Elkton Road, Somerville, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Also: Arthur Seabolt, 1320 Ohio 725 East, Camden, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and Jessica Ann Singleton, 2830 Orphans Road, Eldorado, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.