Eaton BOE recognizes Powell, others

EATON – The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education recognized several student athletes/teams, as well as honored a former athletic director, retiring Principal Kip Powell, and an outgoing board member during its Monday, Dec. 6, meeting.

Superintendent Jeff Parker honored Powell during the meeting, which was Powell’s last board of education meeting as a public educator.

“Kip has been in education for 42 and a half years,” Parker said. “The last 12 ½ years here at Bruce Elementary. And even though I know he wears red and black underneath, I know he’s more purple and gold on the outside, at least the last 12 ½ years,” he added.

“The one thing about the Kip that we all know is there’s not a more real, genuine person than Kip. What you see is what you get and that’s a good thing. He’s very positive. Kids love him. Most adults that work for him love him. I’d say all, but we as administrators know there’s no all. Because he is genuine. And he is he is real. There’s no facade with Kip Powell at all. He makes us laugh — a lot. He might make us mad — sometimes.”

“In all seriousness, while we’re excited about the possibilities that Mr. Matthews brings, we’re going to miss Kip,” Parker continued. “We’re going to miss those stories. We’re going to miss the laughter.”

In other business, board members recognized all fall athletic teams and individuals “for an outstanding sportsmanship and representation of Eaton Community Schools.

Those honored included:

•The high school tennis team as SWBL West Division Team Champions.

•Macy Hitchcock for being named to the Girls Tennis SWBL First Team, and for being Division 2 Singles District Champion, Division 2 State Singles Champion and making OHSAA All-Ohio First Team.

•Mallory Hitchcock for being named to the Girls Tennis SWBL First Team, and for being Division 2 Doubles District Champion, Division 2 State Doubles Champion and making OHSAA All-Ohio First Team.

•Grace Murphy for being named to the Girls Tennis SWBL First Team, and for being Division 2 Doubles District Champion, Division 2 State Doubles Champion and making OHSAA All-Ohio First Team.

•The high school volleyball team as SWBL Champions

•Olivia Baumann as SWBL West Division Volleyball Player of the Year.

•Amyah Thacker as SWBL West Division Girls Soccer player of the Year.

•The boys cross country team as SWBL West Division Team Champions and regional qualifiers.

•Kolby Hamilton as SWBL West Division Runner of the Year.

•The girls cross country team as SWBL West Division Team Champions, district runner-up and regional qualifiers.

The board also recognized former athletic director Mike Akers (1997-2008) on his induction into the Ohio Interscholastic Administrators Association Hall of Fame, and recognized Darrell Durham, outgoing board of education member.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

