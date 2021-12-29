Dog licenses on sale through end of January

PREBLE COUNTY — Dog owners are reminded, 2022 dog licenses are on sale now and the renewal period runs through Jan. 31, 2022.

Dog licenses are $14 each and are valid for all of 2022. After Jan. 31, 2022, there is a late penalty to purchase the license. Anyone who “owns, keeps, or harbors a dog” is required by state law to purchase a dog license.

Dog tags can be purchased several ways: the Preble County Auditor’s Office located on the 2nd floor of the courthouse in Eaton will have dog licenses available. Cost for one year is $14, three years, $42; permanent $140 and kennel, $70 for five tags and $1 for each additional tag. Office hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Call the auditor’s office at 937-456-8148 for instructions on how to purchase them through the mail or visit the website www.preblecountyauditor.org and download a pdf form.

During the renewal period there are several locations throughout the county which will also have one-year dog licenses for sale. Those businesses may charge a preparation fee of 75 cents per application. The sites are: Eaton — Dog Warden, License Bureau, Town & Country Vet Clinic, Brubaker Grain, Creature Comforts Vet Clinic and Lakengren P.O.A.; Gratis — Twin Valley Bank; Camden — Somerville Bank; West Alexandria — Twin Valley Bank and Twin Valley Animal Hospital; Lewisburg — LCNB, Farmer’s State Bank and Prices Creek Animal Hospital and in New Paris — Farmer’s State Bank.