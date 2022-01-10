Preble County District Library announces January programming

EATON — The Preble County District Library recently announced its January programming schedule.

New: Kids Grab & Go Crafts — all branches

Kids grab and go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

January: Tapestry Weaving

Using the few simple supplies provided, create a beautiful tapestry that you can display on the wall. Supplies provided include cardboard loom, yarn and popsicle stick.

New: Tween/Teen Grab & Go Crafts – all branches

Tween/Teen grab & go kits are available at all branches unless noted otherwise. Contact your local branch to reserve a kit while supplies last.

January: Bouncy Ball

Teens are invited to make their own bouncy ball. This kit includes ingredients and supplies to form a colorful bouncy ball. You will just need to add water.

New: Weekly Winter Storytimes

The New Paris Branch offers weekly in-person storytimes for kids of all ages. Our storytimes are formulated around Every Child Ready to Read initiative, focusing on the five early literacy practices of reading, singing, playing, talking, and writing.

New Paris Storytime (all ages): Mondays at 5 p.m.

West Alexandria Storytime (all ages): Wednesdays at 1 p.m.

Eaton Storytimes registration runs Jan. 5 – Feb. 10. Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 to register.

Mother Goose Storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Eaton Library Mice Preschool Storytime (age 3-Pre-K): Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. or 4:45 p.m.

After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

New: West Alexandria Winter Reading Kickoff

Pop into the West Alexandria Branch and sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge. There are programs and activities planned for all ages including Children’s Winter Reading programs, Teen and Adult Winter Reading Bingo, Storytime, Weekly Display Contests, Popcorn Trivia and more.

New: Build Something New with LEGO Club

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is for school-age children to show off their Master Builder skills. The library will have LEGOs for children to build if they do not bring their own. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

West Elkton LEGO Contest: Thursday, Jan. 13, at 4 p.m.

Eaton LEGO Club: Monday, Jan. 31, at 4:30 p.m.

Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 to register.

West Alexandria LEGO Club: Saturday, Jan. 29 at noon

New: It’s Time to Get Crafty

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft programs in January at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

All month in New Paris (Grab & Go): Make Your Own Lip Balm

Wednesdays in January in West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: January Craft Corner

Thursdays in January in Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: January Craft Corner

Saturday, Jan. 15 in West Alexandria at Noon: Suncatcher Saturday

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more! These programs are designed to be self-led. Registration is encouraged. To register, visit the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

•Jan. 11: Write On!

•Jan. 18: Teen Movie Night

•Jan. 25: Teen Book Club – Through the White Wood

New: Create, Explore and More! – Eaton Branch on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 1 p.m.

Join us in the new year for a fun session of Create, Explore & More at the Eaton Branch! Families can delve into our different creative and exploratory stations together.

Stations include making snow slime, playing giant Jenga, performing in a puppet show, building a working robot with Cubelets blocks and more! The program runs from 1-3 p.m. Drop in and have fun as a family. There is something for everyone! Masks are encouraged for all attendees over 2 years of age.

New: Eaton Book Sale – Eaton Branch on Jan. 13-15

The Eaton Library book sale is back, beginning January 13-15 during open hours! Get to the library early for the best selection of fiction, nonfiction, young adult, children’s books, CDs and DVDs! There are no set prices, and all sales are through donation only. Grab what you want and give as much as you can. All funds raised support the Eaton Library.

New: Coffee, Books and More! – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.

Join us for our brand-new book discussion group beginning in January. Rather than reading one book and sharing our thoughts about it, this is a chance for you to tell everyone about what you’re reading and what you think of it. Meetings will include short book descriptions, discussion questions, book recommendations, and — most importantly — coffee! We will meet on the second Tuesday of every month.

New: Homeschool Hour — Drop Shadow – Eaton Branch on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 3 p.m.

Learn how to make use drop shadows as a focal frame and create your own colorful drop shadow print.

**Advanced registration is required! Contact the Eaton Branch in person or at 937-456-4331 to register. Space is limited, though additional sessions may be added as needed. Masks are encouraged for participants of all indoor programming.

New: Online Shopping Class – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.

Have you ever wanted to purchase things online but didn’t know where to start? We can help you! Join us on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Eaton Branch as we discuss shopping with two of the major online retailers: Amazon and eBay. This class will cover safe shopping, searching for items, adding items to virtual shopping carts, and more!

New: After School Crew – Camden Branch on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Swing by the Camden Branch on Wednesday, Jan. 19, for some after school fun. Games, fun activities, and snacks will be provided.

New: January Teen Book Club – Through the White Wood by Jessica Leake – Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Welcome back to Teen Book Club! Grades 6-plus can request a free copy from their branch here: http://bit.ly/pcdltbc. Read the book and join us on Jan. 25, at 3:30 p.m. outside of the Eaton Branch for a discussion!

• Some snacks are provided, but you are also welcome to bring your own.

• Our discussions are casual. You’re not being graded. There is no right or wrong answer. There is no pressure to have everything understood & figured out before you arrive at Book Club. It’s okay if you didn’t like the book or didn’t ‘get’ the book. Different perspectives make discussion more fun!

If you are unable to make it to the meeting, please let us know in advance. You can still post a review on GoodReads ( http://bit.ly/tbcresponses ) to discuss it with other teens!

Other Library Program Offerings

Ohio Digital Library Raises Checkout Limits

Beginning on Dec. 1, the Ohio Digital Library checkout limit was raised to 20 checkouts at a time (excluding magazine checkouts). The hold limit will increase to 30 holds at a time. Additionally, patrons will be allowed to recommend five titles per every 30 days.

Make the Switch to Libby

Make the Switch for your eBook and audio needs! Libby is the newer app from OverDrive. It provides an easier way to start reading eBooks and audiobooks from the OverDrive digital library. By the end of 2022, the OverDrive app will no longer be available.

Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch only)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

To participate

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch or download it here: https://bit.ly/pcdlmagnets

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

Magnet schedule:

1. January — Penguins

2. February — Lips

3. March — Music

4. April — Ladybugs

5. May — Flower

6. June — Seashells

7. July — USA Outline

8. August — Apples

9. September — Owls

10. October — Ghost

11. November — Dinosaur

12. December — Stocking

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library — Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until age 5, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for free here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

Genealogy Room Highlights

Don’t throw away local history – contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, instead

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble County residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970 Monday—Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at pcroom@preblelibrary.org.

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.

Get free, printable maps at the library!

AtoZ Maps Online is a resource offered by the Preble County District Library. This is an excellent tool for students who need printable maps for school projects, teachers, or anyone who likes maps! To watch a short walk through and access the service, visit www.preblelibrary.org/atoz

COVID-19 tests available at your library

The library has partnered with Preble County Public Health to offer free proctored At-Home Rapid Response COVID-19 Testing Kits for pickup at the Eaton Library (301 N. Barron) and the Library Administration Office (450 S. Barron). You must have access to a computer with a microphone, webcam, and the Chrome web browser to use the test. Call the Eaton Library at 937-456-4331 or the Library Office at 937-456-4250 opt. 0, Monday-Friday, and provide us with your first and last name, date of birth, and email address. When you arrive at your preferred pickup location, a masked librarian will drop the kit, with information packets, in your trunk or back seat.