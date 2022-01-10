News briefs

PCBDD January meetings set

The PCBDD board will be holding its 2022 organizational meeting on Friday, Jan. 14, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It will be held at the PCBDD administrative offices at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Eaton.

The PCBDD board will also hold its regular January board meeting on Friday, Jan. 14, from 6-7 p.m., also at the PCBDD administrative offices at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Eaton.

National Trail BOE meeting set

The organizational meeting of the Board of Education of the National Trail Local School District will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m., in the K-6 cafetorium, 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Rd. for the purpose of organization. The January regular board meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 10, and begin immediately following the organizational meeting.

PCESC organizational, January meeting planned

The organizational meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at the Preble County Educational Service Center, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton. The purpose of the meeting will be for the organization of the Governing Board. The January regular meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Preble County Educational Service Center. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular business.

Preble Players holding auditions

The Preble Players will present Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) in March. Roles are available for six women and two men, all aged 30-plus. This comedy is sure to be fun for the cast and the audiences. Auditions will be held Jan. 15 and 16, from 2-4 p.m. at The Joy & Whimsy Depot in Lewisburg. Additional details and an audition packet are available online at www.prebleplayers.org.