PCHS kicks off new education programs

EATON — On Wednesday, Jan. 5, 13 students from Twin Valley South High School helped kick off a new program with an Ornithology Club field trip to the Preble County Historical Society.

According to PCHS Executive Director Lisa White, upon arrival, they counted over 20 mallard ducks floating in the PCHS farm’s wetland area.

“Several students brought their binoculars, searching for different species of birds and other wildlife,” White said. “Catherine Ackerman, their teacher, taught the students how to first look for birds, how to use different bird calls, and how to identify local breeds in this area.”

During a short hike down to the PCHS’ prairie land and the wooded trail path, they were able to spot birds such as blue jays, nuthatches, chickadees, cardinals, eastern towhees, sparrows, and different species of woodpeckers, White said.

“This program is just one of the nine new programs offered at the historical society for the ‘Year of Education’,” White said. “We are very excited to offer all new educational programs to families this year. Our programs can be found on our website at www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com under the ‘Education’ tab. Our education committee and our presenters have put together some great programs featuring ornithology, native american studies, log home living, beekeeping, insects and bugs, conservation, blacksmithing, and more. We’re focusing on education in 2022, because we believe that inspiring our youth to find a passion for history and conservation will greatly impact our future and it is our mission to do so as an organization.”

Thirteen students from Twin Valley South High School helped kick off a new program with an Ornithology Club field trip to the Preble County Historical Society last week. The group was able to identify numerous species of birds while exploring the PCHS farm, its wetland and prairie areas. Submitted photos