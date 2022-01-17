News briefs

Preble Players holding auditions

The Preble Players will present Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple (Female Version) in March. Roles are available for six women and two men, all aged 30-plus. This comedy is sure to be fun for the cast and the audiences. Auditions will be held Jan. 15 and 16, from 2-4 p.m. at The Joy & Whimsy Depot in Lewisburg. Additional details and an audition packet are available online at www.prebleplayers.org.

PCESC January meeting planned

The January regular meeting of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Preble County Educational Service Center. The purpose of the meeting will be for all regular business.