Chamber announces annual award finalists

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce announced on Facebook earlier this week the finalists for its annual awards.
The award winners will be announced at the 39th Annual Awards Gala, presented by Kettering Health and Reid Health, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27.
This year, 29 finalists were selected from more than 120 nominations covering 10 categories, according to Executive Director Karen Moss.
Finalists include:
Outstanding Small Business Citizen
Meraki Lane Boutique
Montgomery Lawn and Landscape
My Arrow Princess Boutique
Outstanding Corporate Citizen
LCNB National Bank
Reid Health
Royal Canin
Outstanding Agribusiness
BJ Price
Quiet Harmony
Today’s Harvest
Ray Potter Award
Barbara Cox
Rusty Garber
Distinguished Professional
Lisa Hoying
Dan & Cindy Kramer
Jeanna VanWinkle
Excellence in Leadership
Ty Fugate
Debbie Mason
Tina Wagers
Young Professional
Alyssa Joyce
Sydney Montgomery
Zach Shafer
Educator of the Year
Dodi Finnigan
Eric and Carmen Kennel
Harold Niehaus
Non-Profit Innovation Award
Birthright of Eaton
Camden Comeback
Preble County Council on Aging
Community Improvement Award
Preble County Development Partnership
Preble County Senior Fair Board and the Covered Horse Arena Committee
Village of West Alexandria
The Awards Gala includes dinner and will be held at The Grand Lodge at Wilderness Ridge Retreat Center.
Seats are $50 each and are on sale now on the chamber’s website at www.preblecountyohio.com.