Chamber announces annual award finalists

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce announced on Facebook earlier this week the finalists for its annual awards.

The award winners will be announced at the 39th Annual Awards Gala, presented by Kettering Health and Reid Health, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27.

This year, 29 finalists were selected from more than 120 nominations covering 10 categories, according to Executive Director Karen Moss.

Finalists include:

Outstanding Small Business Citizen

Meraki Lane Boutique

Montgomery Lawn and Landscape

My Arrow Princess Boutique

Outstanding Corporate Citizen

LCNB National Bank

Reid Health

Royal Canin

Outstanding Agribusiness

BJ Price

Quiet Harmony

Today’s Harvest

Ray Potter Award

Barbara Cox

Rusty Garber

Distinguished Professional

Lisa Hoying

Dan & Cindy Kramer

Jeanna VanWinkle

Excellence in Leadership

Ty Fugate

Debbie Mason

Tina Wagers

Young Professional

Alyssa Joyce

Sydney Montgomery

Zach Shafer

Educator of the Year

Dodi Finnigan

Eric and Carmen Kennel

Harold Niehaus

Non-Profit Innovation Award

Birthright of Eaton

Camden Comeback

Preble County Council on Aging

Community Improvement Award

Preble County Development Partnership

Preble County Senior Fair Board and the Covered Horse Arena Committee

Village of West Alexandria

The Awards Gala includes dinner and will be held at The Grand Lodge at Wilderness Ridge Retreat Center.

Seats are $50 each and are on sale now on the chamber’s website at www.preblecountyohio.com.

