Fair schedule announced, supporters honored

PREBLE COUNTY — Even though it’s only January, Ohioans can start planning visits to all of their favorite fairs across the state. The Ohio Department of Agriculture last month released the official dates for the 2022 fair season, which includes Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair.

The “Famous” Preble County Fair is slated for July 30-Aug. 6, this summer.

The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2022 fair season on June 11, and the season will wrap up on Oct. 15, with the Fairfield County Fair.

Fair supporters honored

Earlier this month, honors were awarded to 48 individuals and organizations for outstanding service to their local fairs at the 97th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

Rob Caldwell was recognized for his service and support of the Preble County Fair.

According to ODA, Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair support the local economy and help educate the public about the importance of agriculture and the many necessities it provides, including food, clothing, shelter, fuel, and energy.

In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.

Fair time will be here before we know it, and with it all the fun of livestock and other shows.