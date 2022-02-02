Edison State ready to support Intel in Ohio

PIQUA — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently announced that Ohio would become home to two leading-edge Intel chip manufacturing facilities. Intel’s $20 billion investment will help boost production to meet the surging demand for advanced semiconductors.

As the largest single private-sector investment in Ohio history, the initial phase of the project is expected to create 3,000 Intel jobs, 7,000 construction jobs over the course of the build, and support tens of thousands of additional local long-term jobs across a broad ecosystem of suppliers and partners.

Edison State Community College is prepared to play a pivotal role in providing necessary education to support the project.

“This project results from extraordinary leadership by Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted. They succeeded in fueling an economic vision that rises above the COVID challenges to focus on the future. The future of Ohio is bright, and Edison State is excited to play a role in this newest initiative,” said Dr. Doreen Larson, President of Edison State Community College.

Edison State offers associate degrees in the Engineering and Manufacturing Career Pathway, and numerous certificates and short-term technical certificates that support workforce development within the related career field. Edison State’s recently launched 25&UP Finish Fast tuition waiver further supports the development of the state’s workforce by waiving 100 percent tuition for adults in Ohio pursuing an accelerated degree, certificate, or short-term technical certificate from Edison State.

To support the development of the new site, Intel pledged an additional $100 million toward partnerships with educational institutions to build a pipeline of talent and bolster research programs in the region.

“Edison State stands ready to educate and develop the workforce that will be needed to run these new Intel facilities and the many high-tech support companies that are sure to move into the region as suppliers for Intel. Edison State’s programs in the Engineering and Manufacturing Career Pathway specialize in real-world educational experiences, using cutting-edge technology and a hands-on approach to learning,” said Chris Spradlin, Executive Vice President and Provost of Edison State.

For details on the 25&UP Finish Fast tuition waiver, visit www.edisonohio.edu/25up or call (937) 778-8600.