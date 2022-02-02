News briefs

PS BOE to meet

Preble Shawnee Local Schools Board of Eductation will be holding a special board meeting on Monday, Jan. 31, at 4 p.m., for the purpose of entering into executive session with no action items to follow. The purposes of the executive session are the consideration of appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official.

TVS FFA selling strawberries

Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA members will be selling Florida-fresh strawberries through Feb. 7.

Srawberries are packaged by the quart and are sold in either 4 quart (1/2 flat) or 8 quart (full flat) totals. A 1/2 flat is $15 and a full flat is $25. Strawberries are shipped within a few days of picking. Members say they are good for freezing, baking or just eating.

All proceeds will benefit FFA members raising money for the FFA Banquet, FFA Camp, and/or FFA apparel and jacket costs. Contact any TVS FFA member or reach out to FFA Advisor Allison Derringer at aderringer@tvs.k12.oh.us, or 937-839-4336, to order.