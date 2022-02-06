PCBDD could find new home in county facility

EATON – The Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities, which has been seeking new, larger, easily accessible office space for some time, could eventually find its new home in the county-owned building located at 119 S. Barron Street, across from the courthouse.

Retiring PCBDD Superintendent Bethany Schultz asked commissioners about the future of the county building known as the Preble County Professional Building or Courthouse Annex, during the commission’s Wednesday, Jan. 5, meeting.

“I saw that there’s finally an agreement with the Board of Elections. So, I wanted to explore if there’s an opportunity for us to consider that building,” Schultz said.

DD officials had previously presented a possible plan for use of the facility if space there became available once areas were vacated by the Preble County Development Partnership and OSU Extension.

“Sounds like an exciting opportunity to me for use of the building, and that closeness to the courthouse, and a conversation that can be had,” Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar said.

“So, it looks like we will proceed and see what we can do here,” Commissioner David Haber said.

The Preble County Development Partnership has already moved out of the space in the building the PCDP had been housed in, and the Ohio State Extension Office has been packing for some time in preparation for their move to a location at the Preble County Fairgrounds, according to commissioners.

There is a possibility the PCBDD could move into part of the facility by the end of June, according to officials.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.