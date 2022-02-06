Commissioners recognize retiring DD superintendent

EATON – During a Wednesday, Jan. 5, Preble County Commission meeting, commissioners recognized retiring Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Bethany Schultz, who will retire at the beginning of February.

Commissioner David Haber read a resolution “recognizing and commending Bethany Schultz on the occasion of her retirement.”

The resolution noted: “on Feb. 4, 2022, Bethany Schultz will retire after 34-year career working with and for people with developmental disabilities and their families.”

Schultz began her career as a direct care professional with an agency provider in Greene County and served on the Greene County and Clark County Boards of Developmental Disabilities before coming to serve the individuals of Preble County in 2014, according to officials.

The resolution continued, “And whereas for the past six years, Bethany has served a dual role of superintendent and services support director, therefore be it resolved that the Preble County Board of County Commissioners does hereby recognize and honor Bethany Schultz for her dedication, professionalism and service to the community and Preble County, and offers her their best wishes during retirement after an outstanding career.”

Preble County Commissioners recognized retiring Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Bethany Schultz, who will retire at the beginning of February, during their Wednesday, Jan. 5, meeting. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_pcbdd.jpg Preble County Commissioners recognized retiring Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities Superintendent Bethany Schultz, who will retire at the beginning of February, during their Wednesday, Jan. 5, meeting. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr