Grand jury issues indictments in drug, other cases

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during its most recent session:

Jessica Ann Zink, 1160 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, receiving stolen property and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; Joshua D. Stewart, 599 Orphans Road, Eaton, violating a protection order; Amanda Lou Smith, 9388 Old National Road, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs.

Also: Jeremy D. Reed, 117 S. 12th Street, Richmond, Indiana, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and criminal trespass; Nicholas Ryan Hake, 3853 Timberidge Lane, Okeana, aggravated possession of drugs, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them — OVI, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Brian Keith Wilson, 124 Park Avenue, Saint Paris, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Lori E. Durham, 104 Saint Clair Street, Greenville, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; William E. Prestel, 7096 E. Lock Road, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Brianna Lynn Karoly, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments; Heather Nicole Parks, 402 Virginia Avenue, Richmond, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; John Quincy Barrett, 910 N. 11th Street, Richmond, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs; George Barrett, 797 S. County Road 350 West, Connersville, Indiana, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of heroin.