Preble County businesses, individuals honored

CAMDEN — Several Preble County businesses, organizations and individuals were recognized Thursday evening, Jan. 17, during the 39th Annual Preble County Chamber Awards Dinner, held at Wilderness Ridge Reatreat Center.

Although several key members, including Executive Director Karen Moss, were unable to attend due to illness, the chamber’s first in-person event of the year moved forward in gala fashion. Chamber Board member Lori Pheanis, of LCNB Bank, filled in for Moss. Pheanis welcomed everyone to the dinner and served as emcee for the evening.

”We appreciate everyone being here tonight, and appreciate Wilderness Ridge and Chef Case Eyrich and his crew here at Wilderness Ridge for hosting us — and we are in person! We are so thankful to have this beautiful venue right here in our county — it looks amazing,” Pheanis said.

Pheanis thanked Moss and the other members of Awards Committee: Kelly McQueen, Lacy Aikman, Zack Shafer, Brenda Latanza, and Virginia Lindsey for all their work.

“Tonight, we gather to celebrate our 2021 successes. I would like to congratulate our award nominees this evening. The businesses and individuals recognized tonight are among the best and brightest in Preble County, and, the Chamber is honored to share their achievements with you this evening,” she noted.

She continued: “Later in the program we will recognize all of tonight’s sponsors, but I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all of our Chamber members, sponsors and partners that work with us throughout the year. Your investment in the Chamber allows us to continuously provide our members with valuable benefits and advocate for business growth and professional engagement in Preble County. Put simply, you make what we do possible. Thank you.”

“2021 continued to bring challenges,” Pheanis added.”But despite all the uncertainty, your membership enabled us to accomplish many initiatives throughout the year. A few highlights include: the launch of the sixth cohort of Leadership Preble County; a successful golf outing that raised over $11,000 in scholarships for our Preble County students; the grand re-opening of the renovated office space of the Preble County Chamber of Commerce. This new space also provides a home for the Preble County Development Partnership, and the Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau—bringing all of us under one roof so we can better serve Preble County’s business community. Reid Health’s role was key in making that renovation possible. And, the Chamber would also like to thank LCNB for providing a temporary home to the Chamber during the construction and appreciate the hospitality.

“In addition to successful programs and renovation, the Chamber also went through a leadership transition and hired our new Executive Director, Karen Moss. Karen is doing a great job and I know she wanted to be here this evening. And, I know she is eagerly waiting for a phone call after the event to hear how it all went. If you have not met Karen yet — I encourage you to reach out to her. She has an infectious energy and has jumped right into her new role.

“I would like to take this opportunity to also thank Leslie Collins who served as the Chamber’s Executive Director for most of 2021,” Pheanis continued. “Leslie did a remarkable job leading the Chamber during her tenure and is now sharing her talent with the City of Eaton. Thank you, Leslie. We appreciate you.

“And of course, Virginia Lindsey — the Chamber’s long-time secretary — she keeps us all straight and she deserves all of our gratitude. Thank you, Virginia.

“As we celebrate our 2021 successes this evening. I encourage you to also think about how you can be part of 2022 possibilities. The Chamber board will soon begin a strategic planning process focused on how we can continue to promote, engage, advance and lead our County. We invite you to share your ideas and help us understand how we can better serve you,” Pheanis said.

Before the presentation of the evening’s awards, Chamber Board member Chris Straszheim of Kettering Health recognized two outgoing board members: Pheanis and Brad Unger of Roselius Insurance, and honored outgoing Board Chair Cindy Kaufmann of L&M Products.

Kaufman then recognized the sponsors and graduates of Leadership Preble County’s class of 2021, who had been unable to hold an in-person ceremony due to the pandemic.

“It’s my pleasure to recognize the graduates of the 5th cohort of Leadership Preble County,” Kaufman said. “But before I call the graduates forward, I’d like to acknowledge and thank the wonderful Leadership Preble County investors who make the program possible. Kettering Health Network & the Grandview Foundation came on board as our Leadership Level sponsor in 2016, and has continued its support ever since, having committed recently to a five-year investment. The leadership program would not have been possible without Kettering’s initial investment, and we say thank you, and look forward to our continued partnership to build stronger, more effective leaders for our communities, local government and businesses.”

She continued, “The Preble County Development Partnership has supported Leadership Preble County at the Pioneer Level since its inception in 2016 and continues its support as a Silver level partner. We would also like to recognize Reid Health, and IU East for their sponsorship of Leadership Preble County.

Graduates of the 2020-21 LPC cohort present included Straszheim, Chris Denlinger, Clint Baughman, Curt McNew, Maria Morgan, and Miranda Armstead. Cohort members Rachel Vonderhaar and Kevin Bovee were unable to attend.

Awards

Awards presented this year included Outstanding Small Business Citizen, Outstanding Corporate Citizen, Outstanding Agribusiness, Community Improvement, Nonprofit Innovation, Young Professional of the Year, Distinguished Professional, Excellence in Leadership, Educator of the Year, and the Ray Potter Legacy Award.

Finalists for Outstanding Small Business Citizen included Meraki Lane Boutique, Montgomery Lawn and Landscape, and My Arrow Princess Boutique.

The award was presented to Meraki Lane Boutique, owned by Madison French and located in West Alexandria.

Finalists for Outstanding Corporate Citizen included LCNB National Bank, Reid Health and Royal Canin. This year’s recipient of the Outstanding Corporate Citizen Award was Reid Health.

Finaliststs for Outstanding Agribusiness were Quiet Harmony Ranch, Today’s Harvest, and Preble Soil and Water District. The recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Agribusiness Award was Today’s Harvest.

The finalists for the 2021 Community Improvement Award included the Preble County Senior Fair Board and Covered Horse Arena Committee, the Preble County Development Partnership, and The Village of West Alexandria.

The Preble County Development Partnership, represented by Brad Collins and Jeff Sewert, was presented the award.

Finalists for the Nonprofit Innovation Award included Birthright of Eaton, Preble County Council on Aging and Camden Comeback. Camden Comeback received the award.

Young Professional of the Year finalists included Alyssa Joyce, Sydney Montgomery, and Zach Shafer. Montgomery, owner of The Gypsy Mug in downtown Eaton, was presented the award.

The Distinguished Professional Award, which seeks to recognize a professional who has demonstrated long-term dedication to his or her business or industry and the Preble County community, was presented to Lisa Hoying, a member of the Ohio Parole Board. Other finalists for this award were Dan and Cindy Kramer of Brookside Farms, and Jeanna Vanwinkle of Color Me Crazy Salon.

Pheanis rounded out the awards presentations with the Excellence in Leadership, Educator of the Year, and Ray Potter Legacy Awards.

A new award this year, the Excellence in Leadership Award seeks to recognize any community member or business professional in the private sector who has contributed to the betterment of Preble County through service, leadership, or volunteerism, according to Pheanis. Finalists included Debbie Mason, an active member of Camden Comeback; Tina Wagers, owner of Bratt Tasties in West Alexandria, and Ty Fugate, organizer of Ty’s Christmas Wish.

Fugate, a 14-year-old resident of Eaton, was the award recipient.

“Eight years ago, Ty Fugate had to spend Christmas Day in the hospital and during that visit, he experienced a kindness that was life changing — someone gave him a toy. That one act of kindness sparked what is now known as “Ty’s Christmas Wish”. He knew how that one gift made him smile, so he had a dream at the age of 6 to donate toys to children that were in the hospital during the Christmas season, ‘just to put a smile on their face and see their eyes light up.’ Now at the age of 14, he has collected over 12,000 toys from individuals and businesses throughout the Preble County community, and it now takes a box truck to deliver the toys in early December to Dayton Children’s Hospital,” Pheanis said.

Educator of the Year was presented to Preble County ESC Career Connections Director Harold Niehaus, whose nominator wrote, according to Pheanis, “I have never in my life met someone who is more dedicated to their craft. Harold works from 4 a.m. until 10 p.m. when he finally turns his phone off, educating and assisting students with their career paths, job placements, community service efforts and so much more. There is no doubt in my mind that because of Harold’s continued passion for students and teaching, Preble County would be missing some very valuable successful citizens after graduation.”

The “Educator of the Year” award was introduced in 2019 and recognizes an educator or administrator currently employed in Preble County who goes above and beyond to aid in the education and success of Preble County students. Other 2021 finalists incuded Dodi Finnigan of Tri-County North Local Schools and Eric and Carmen Kennel of National Trail Local Schools.

“The Ray Potter Legacy Award” was named for longtime Preble County Chamber board member, small business supporter, and past Legacy Award recipient, the late Ray Potter. It recognizes a retired Preble County resident who demonstrated a long-term dedication to improving his or her former business, and continues to support the Preble County community. Finalists for this year’s award were Barb Cox, a retired Preble County school teacher who volunters at the Preble County Historical Society for their collections team; and Rusty Garber, who since his retirement from New York Life Insurance Company in 2017 has volunteered most of his time to several Preble County organizations, included Habitat For Humanity, The Star Theatre and the former Bistro at Eagle’s Point in Eaton.

The recipient of the 2021 Ray Potter Legacy Award was Barb Cox.

Sponsors for the evening included: Presenting Sponsors Kettering Health and Reid Health; Principal Sponsor Royal Canin; Supporting Sponsors Preble County Development Partnership, Wilderness Ridge, Lawn Plus, and Eaton Floral, and Patron Sponsors LCNB National Bank, Brubaker Grain & Chemical, and Preble County Power Equipment & Rental.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

