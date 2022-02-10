First half mobile home taxes now due

EATON — Brenda White, Preble County Treasurer, has announced payment for the first half 2021 mobile home taxes can now be made.

In a press release on Monday, Feb. 7, White explained, “When sending in your tax payments, it is mandatory that you return the Treasurer’s Stub with your check. If anyone has any questions regarding their bill, please contact the Treasurer’s Office.

“If you need assistance in paying your taxes, there is a payment plan available. Also, if you are military personnel and are active in Operation Enduring Freedom or Operation Noble Eagle, you may qualify for assistance. Contact our office for the application and qualifications. If anyone has any questions about the bills, please contact our office,” she said.

Taxpayers who want their receipts returned should enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope with their entire notice and remittance.

The taxes are due by March 1, 2022. There will not be an extension of time, according to White. Taxes not paid within one year from the due date are subject to foreclosure under Chapter 5721 of the Ohio Revised Code.

Property owners should note: Section 323.122 states any taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty and interest. Failure to receive a tax bill will not avoid such penalty and interest.

If any taxpayers have questions, regarding their bill, they should contact the Treasurer’s Office at 937-456-8140.