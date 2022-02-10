Winter storm closes schools, more

PREBLE COUNTY — Widespread rain gradually changed over to freezing rain, sleet and snow as a cold front moved through last Thursday-Friday, Feb. 3-4, according to National Weather Service at Wilmington, wreaking havoc on the roads.

Schools across Preble County closed Thursday and Friday in expecation of the effects Winter Storm Landon was forecasted to have on area roadways. Many area businesses and agencies closed as well, citing the safety of their employees and customers.

Rain on Wednesday, Feb. 2, transitioned to freezing rain and sleet which fell for most of the day on Thursday, eventually transitioning to snow late Thursday. NWS reports show precipitation totals between 4.5-6 inches of snow reported across Preble County through Friday morning. Blowing and drifting snow made some precipitation amounts higher in areas.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, and elevated it to a Level 2 at 3:15 p.m., where it remained until Friday afternoon. The snow emergency was canceled Saturday morning, Feb. 5.

According to published weather reports, the storm “brought widespread mess of snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Rockies to the Plains, Midwest and parts of the Northeast through Friday” and created major travel difficulties across the country.

Ohio Department of Transportation, county, city and village and township road crews were out in full force throughout the weather event to ensure roadways were passable on Friday.

https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_weather1.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_weather2.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_weather3.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_weather4.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_weather5.jpg Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Residents found themselves digging out from the snow left behind by Winter Storm Landon last week. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_weather6.jpg Residents found themselves digging out from the snow left behind by Winter Storm Landon last week. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. cmowen@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.