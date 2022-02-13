Preble County Spirit Day: Twin Valley South

WEST ALEXANDRIA — One of Preble County’s most popular events — Spirit Day — returned to its traditional format last weekend as Twin Valley South hosted the 28th annual cheerleading event on Sunday, Feb. 6. The competition was created to promote school spirit and pride throughout the county and has grown into a showcase of cheerleading talent and school spirit for the entire area, according to event organizers. Cheerleading teams compete in dance, cheer and chant, and a “Gametime” routine, as well as a Senior Boys Dance to wrap up the event. Preble Shawnee won its 10th straight Julie Mattis Sportsmanship award. Other results from the day included: Varsity Dance – 1st, Twin Valley South; 2nd, National Trail. Junior High Cheer – 1st, Eaton; 2nd, National Trail. Varsity Cheer – 1st, Eaton; 2nd, National Trail. Junior High Gametime – 1st, National Trail; 2nd, Preble Shawnee and Twin Valley South. High School Gametime – 1st, Eaton; 2nd, National Trail. Senior Boys Dance – 1st, Eaton. The Preble County Spirit Day Scholarship was awarded to Alison Kimball (National Trail).

