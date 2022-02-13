CASA volunteers sought; training scheduled

EATON — Court Appointed Special Advocates for children are local volunteers serving as the voice of children who are abused or neglected.

Who is needed? Anyone who is 21 or older with a desire to help kids in Preble County.

Volunteers need to be willing to spend 2 to 10 hours per month, according to CASA officials. The pre-service training is 30 hours and then volunteers will need 12 hours per year of continuing education.

Volunteers must be able to pass a background check.

Classes will begin Tuesday, March 1, and will be held every Tuesday through March 29 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The classes will be held at the CASA office.

Anyone who would like more information on becoming the voice of a child in Preble County who has been abused or neglected, call 937-456-2885 or email debbie.prebcocasa@gmail.com.

Additional information is also available online at prebleohiojuvenileprobate.org/programs/casa.