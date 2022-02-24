Huffman leads drive to repeal gas tax increase; votes for bill to improve crisis care for children, families

COLUMBUS — State Senator Steve Huffman last week provided sponsor testimony on Senate Bill 277, repealing the gas tax increase included in the 2019 Transportation Budget.

The tax was increased by 10.5 cents a gallon on gas and 19 cents a gallon on diesel, providing $1.5 billion over five years to repair and upgrade Ohio’s roads, highways and bridges.

Senate Bill 277 is a repeal of the gas tax increase for the next five years, and Huffman’s reasoning is simple, “Ohioans need relief from runaway inflation right now, especially in one of the places it hits them the hardest — at the pump.”

Senator Huffman explained the state can cut taxes and still make needed infrastructure repairs and improvements.

The federal government passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package last August providing an estimated $11.5 billion dollars to Ohio for roads, bridges and highways. That is approximately $10 billion more than the estimated $1.5 billion needed to repair and improve Ohio’s infrastructure over five years.

“The federal bill was passed a year after Ohio’s transportation budget, making our gas tax increase unnecessary,” said Huffman. “There is no better time to repeal this tax than now. Inflation is killing the hard working moms and dads in Ohio, and this is a way to give them much-needed relief, right now.”

House Bill 265

Senator Huffman on Wednesday, Feb. 16, voted in favor of House Bill 265, improving crisis care for Ohio’s children and families.

Specifically, the bill streamlines existing laws to ease regulatory burdens on crisis care centers, making it much easier for these facilities to provide services to infants, children and families in crisis situations. The bill will also ensure these facilities have trained and vetted employees to meet required staffing needs.

“Red tape has often been the barrier preventing people in crisis from getting the help they need,” said Huffman. “This bill changes that.”

As chairman of the Senate Health Committee, Huffman led HB 265 through the legislative process, hearing from Ohioans who will be helped by this bill, including supporters from Brigid’s Path in Dayton.

“Creating opportunities for facilities like Brigid’s Path to access the resources they need to better care for families in need is what this bill is all about,” Huffman added. “I am grateful to see this legislation unanimously pass through the Ohio Senate today.”

The bill now goes to governor’s desk for his signature.

State Sen. Steve Huffman is shown last week providing sponsor testimony on Senate Bill 277, repealing the gas tax increase. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/02/web1_huffman.jpeg State Sen. Steve Huffman is shown last week providing sponsor testimony on Senate Bill 277, repealing the gas tax increase.