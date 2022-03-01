Camden polling location changing beginning May 3

CAMDEN — The Preble County Board of Elections has announced there will be a permanent polling location change in Camden beginning with the May 3, 2022 Primary Election.

The voters who previously voted at Higher Heights Church of God will now vote at First Southern Baptist Church, 35 North Liberty Street in Camden. The First Southern Baptist Church location is already a Camden polling location. The Board of Elections decision was based on the unavailability of the Higher Heights location.

All voters in the affected polling location will receive notification by mail from the Board of Elections office detailing their new polling location and address. Contact the Preble County Board of Elections, 937-456-8117 or preble@ohiosos.gov, with any questions.