City of Eaton shares 2021 annual report

EATON — City Manager Brad Collins presented Eaton City Council with copies of the 2021 annual report and provided a brief overview during council’s Monday, Feb. 21, meeting.

According to Collins, the city was able to maintain its high level of professional services and had many accomplishments in the past year.

The summary of the report noted:

There were several personnel changes in 2021, including the retirement of Eaton Municipal Court Judge Paul Henry and the election of Judge Ed Kalil, the promotion of Amy Napier to Administrative Assistant and the hiring of Leslie Collins as the city’s new Community Development Specialist.

Also in 2021, council congratulated Marsha Shannon as the city’s Employee of the Year and honored retired councilman Gary Wagner’s many years of service. Council also welcomed new Councilman Christopher Carr, appointed Joe Renner Mayor and Dave Kirsch Vice-Mayor, and approved annexation of 8.27 acres on East Avenue and 98.8 acres on Camden Road.

The Police Division responded to 10,398 service calls in 2021. Of that number, 7,402 were citizen-initiated calls for service and 2,996 were officer-initiated activities. Arrests totaled 533 in 2021, compared to 726 in 2020.

The Division of Fire/EMS responded to a total of 2,431 emergency and non-emergency calls during 2021, a slight increase from the 2,335 reported in 2020. Of those calls, medical emergencies and rescue calls totaled 2,009 and fire responses totaled 422.

In 2021, the City of Eaton Building Department reported a total of 11 “New Single Family” permits were issued. The number of permits for “Additions,” “Sheds” and “Garages” totaled 18 for 2021, compared to 21 in 2020. There was one new “Commercial/Industrial” permit in 2021, compared to three permits in 2020. The total valuation recorded for 2021 was $3,957,661, according to the report. Examples of a few of the projects completed included an expansion at Cherokee Storage, the new Domino’s Pizza, completion of the Bullen Equestrian Center at the Preble County Fairgrounds, and Rodeffer’s Meats. Downtown Eaton saw the addition of Bushrod Brewery, the Speckled Deer Mercantile and Lisaann’s Boutique Photography.

The Public Maintenance Division performed regular maintenance at all the parks, and assisted throughout the year with several special events, including the Whispering Christmas events, the Downtown Eaton events, Pork Festival, YMCA activities and other recreational events. Many beautification projects were completed, including the addition of new city entrance signs.

The Public Works Division’s water treatment plants average daily production was 989,526 gallons per day, compared to 982,267 gallons per day in 2020. The wastewater plant’s average daily treatment was 1.33 million gallons per day in 2021, compared to 1.45 million gallons per day in 2020. In addition to facility improvements at the various Public Works buildings, 800 feet of sewer main was completed on Camden Road. The Public Maintenance Division also replaced 1,100 feet of water main on Deland Drive.

The city’s upgraded website, www.cityofeaton.org was finalized and launched on Dec. 17, 2021.

The complete 2021 Annual Report is available online.