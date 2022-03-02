News briefs

BOE to meet this week

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday, March 2, at 10:45 a.m., for the purpose of meeting with the Board of Preble County Commissioners at 11 a.m. in the Commission chambers. This joint meeting is to discuss design plans for the Junction Village office space.

Following the joint meeting, the Board of Elections will meet in the Board of Elections office for the purpose of general business.

CASAs sought

Court Appointed Special Advocates for children are local volunteers serving as the voice of children who are abused or neglected. Who is needed? Anyone who is 21 or older with a desire to help kids in Preble County. Volunteers need to be willing to spend 2 to 10 hours per month, according to CASA officials. The pre-service training is 30 hours and then volunteers will need 12 hours per year of continuing education. Volunteers must be able to pass a background check. Classes began Tuesday, March 1, and will be held every Tuesday through March 29 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The classes will be held at the CASA office. Anyone who would like more information on becoming the voice of a child in Preble County who has been abused or neglected, call 937-456-2885 or email debbie.prebcocasa@gmail.com. Additional information is also available online at prebleohiojuvenileprobate.org/programs/casa.

Breakfast at the Lodge

The New Paris Masonic Lodge invites the public for “Breakfast at the Lodge” every second Saturday of the month. Cost is $8 for adults, $3 for children. Breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. at 116 S Washington in New Paris. The menu consists of sausage, eggs hashbrowns, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, coffee and juice. Next serving date is March 12.

ECS Kindergarten registration

Eaton Community Schools kindergarten registration for the 2022/2023 school year is open now through May 20. Registration can be completed online at https://eaton-oh.finalforms.com./

TCN Kindergarten registration

Tri-County North Local Schools will be holding online kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year, Tuesday, March 1 through Friday, March 11. Visit the website at www.tcnschools.com and click on the “Student Registration” tab to begin the enrollment process through Final Forms. 2022-2023 kindergartners must be five years old on or before Aug. 1. The week of March 28, parents will receive an email through Final Forms to sign up for an appointment to bring in their required documentation. Document drop off will be by appointment the week of April 4-8, and will be held in the TCN District Office. Call 937-962-2671, extension 224, with any questions regarding kindergarten registration.

New Paris 2021 audit report available

The Village of New Paris 2021 annual financial reports have been submitted and are available for viewing at the office of the fiscal officer, 301 W. Cherry St., New Paris.