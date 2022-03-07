Gov. DeWine bans purchases of Russian goods, services

COLUMBUS — Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement regarding further action that the state of Ohio is taking following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine.

“As Russian aggression continues to intensify against the people of Ukraine, I want to assure Ohioans that our state has no contracts with Russian businesses now, and will not have any contracts for goods and services going forward. We will not support Russia with Ohio taxpayer dollars.

“In addition, I am calling on the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to divest of any Russian assets within the Bureau’s investment portfolios as soon as possible. I also want to encourage our state pension funds’ efforts to divest themselves of any Russian assets.

“Ohioans stand with the people of Ukraine and all of the freedom-loving people of the world against this unprovoked and unconscionable invasion that has led to so much suffering and destruction.”