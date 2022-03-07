Preble County Historical Society continues to celebrate ‘Year of Education’

EATON & LEWISBURG — The Preble County Historical Society continues its Year of Education by taking history on the road to local classrooms.

Each week, Lisa White, PCHS Executive Director, presents a class called “Log Home Living” to local Preble County community members and students. Currently all Eaton Middle School eighth graders in Rhonda Winings’ and Nick Flynn’s classes, as well as all Tri-County North seventh and eighth graders in several history classes have completed the course.

According to White, the course starts with a video of a virtual tour with host Barbara Cox, through the Lewisburg Log House located on the PCHS historical farm property. The students learn facts about the log house, what makes it a house and not a cabin, where it originated, who lived there, how it was moved, different occupations in the early 1800s and how people survived at the time.

The students then finish off the course by learning how to build furniture as pioneers using only cut pieces of wood, and hand tools.

“Being in the classroom has been amazing,” White said. “The students were engaged and thought history was cool. Even though we would prefer to have the students visit the Historical Society’s farmstead, we realize that is not always possible. So taking our program on the road for the Year of Education has been a joy.”

Find out more about the programs offered this year on the PCHS website, www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com, under the “Education” tab, or email lisa@preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com.

