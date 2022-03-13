First FY22 CDBG public hearing held

EATON — During their meeting on Wednesday, March 2, Preble County Commissioners held the first public hearing regarding Community Development Block grants for Fiscal Year 2022.

“Typically, the public hearing, the first public hearing would be acknowledging all of the grants that the county is able to go out for however, we have grants open from 2019 also from 2020. We are not eligible this year for any competitive grants,” Commission Clerk Shea Glander said. “So we are just going after the allocation funding. Allocation dollars are available to Preble County in the even years, so 2022 we will be receiving some funding. We don’t know the exact amount.”

According to Glander, the last time the funds were released to Preble County, in 2020, the county received $182,000. “So I’m assuming it’s going to be around that amount,” she said. “We are able to squeeze three projects — that’s possible if we want to — out of this funding.”

The county currently has an FY 2019 critical infrastructure grant still out for Eldorado, and two from 2020, one for West Alexandria and one for Camden, according to Glander. Three allocation programs, one for Camden, one for West Alexandria and one for New Paris are still awaiting being closed out as well.

Applications for the funding are due June 15. Additional public hearings will be held.

In other business, commissioners:

•Noted receipt of a letter from the Preble County Engineer regarding the explosive gas migration monitoring plan for the landfill.

•Noted receipt of two letters from the Clerk of Courts regarding the promotion of Sharon Howard to Deputy Clerk and the classification change of Shonda Haynes, office administrator.

• Signed a change order to the Recorder’s Office plaster/paint agreement with Adams Painting, increasing the amount, $1,282.50, for Building Maintenance.

•Signed two agreements regarding a Guy Murray Road Bridge Replacement Project and Escrow with Eagle Bridge, $959,500 and $50,500.

•Signed a professional services agreement with Isaac Wiles & Burkholder LLC, $5,000, for the Commission.

