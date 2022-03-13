Sheriff recognizes staff who saved inmate’s life

EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized several corrections officers for their handling of an inmate in medical distress.

According to Sheriff Mike Simpson, on Jan. 27, an inmate in the jail needed immediate medical attention after he collapsed and his breathing stopped.

“On-duty correction staff responded and had to perform life-saving CPR on the inmate,” Simpson said in a press release last week.

The inmate was transported to the Preble County Emergency Department, where he was later released.

“The entire evening shift crew on duty that night worked together and handled the situation with professionalism and compassion,” Simpson said in the release. “Their training kicked in and the inmate was able to return to the jail with no major issues.”

The following individuals were recognized with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association Life Saving Award by Sheriff Simpson:

• DeputyII Zackary Martin

• Corrections Officer Clayton Monebrake

• Sergeant Kristi Reynolds

• Corrections Officer Katelyn Bulach

• Corrections Officer David Stone

Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy II Zackary Martin, Corrections Officer Clayton Monebrake, Sgt. Kristi Reynolds, CO Katelyn Bulach, and CO David Stone were recognized with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association Life Saving Award by Sheriff Mike Simpson. They are pictured with Major Dean Miller, Jail Administrator and Sheriff Simpson. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_pcso_CORRECTIONS-LIFE-SAVING-AWARD-WINNERS.jpg Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy II Zackary Martin, Corrections Officer Clayton Monebrake, Sgt. Kristi Reynolds, CO Katelyn Bulach, and CO David Stone were recognized with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association Life Saving Award by Sheriff Mike Simpson. They are pictured with Major Dean Miller, Jail Administrator and Sheriff Simpson. Submitted