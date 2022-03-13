PCBDD announces interim Superintendent

EATON — Following the retirement earlier this year of former Superintendent Bethany Schultz, Brian Green is currently serving as the interim Superintendent of the Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Green has been sharing the superintendent position with Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Riverside) since Jan. 18, DD officials said in a press release last week. He has worked at Riverside since January 2000 and held several leadership positions throughout the agency before taking over the reins as superintendent in 2014.

“Aside from his long-term service with the organization, he brings a unique perspective to his position, as he has an adult son with autism who has been involved in Riverside’s programs since he was a child,” the release noted. “His son is currently living on his own in the community with supports. This unique perspective adds depth to the compassion and fervor with which he leads.”

According to the release, Green holds masters and bachelors degrees from Bluffton University, “earning both degrees with 4.0 GPAs.” Before joining Riverside, he owned an information technology services business in Troy for several years. He also served as a member of the Tipp City Police Department and the U.S. Army.

Green is married and has three adult children.

“In addition to his dedication to ensure both organization’s success in serving people with developmental disabilities, he is equally committed to serving his community,” the release continued. “He currently serves on boards for two nonprofit organizations that assist families struggling in poverty, while also serving on multiple other local nonprofit and government boards.”

When not at work, the release noted, Green “enjoys going on vacation with his family in their old RV, woodworking, helping at his church, playing sports, and visiting his children and grandchild.“

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

