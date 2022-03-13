Preble County Business Expo returning in April

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce announced last week its annual Business Expo will return next month, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

This year’s Expo is set for Friday, April 8, and Saturday, April 9.

“At five weeks out, we’ve confirmed over 70 exhibitors but it’s not too late for businesses to secure a booth or take advantage of sponsorship opportunities. We’re accepting sponsor applications until March 11, and exhibitors can sign on until April 1 as long as space is available.” PC Chamber Executive Director Karen Moss said last week.

The event includes a wide variety of businesses, nonprofits, service groups and local organizations participating. Vendors include lawn, garden and landscaping companies, insurance and banking institutions, cruise planning, home repair and improvement businesses, healthcare, fitness, construction, automobile businesses, live animals, and more.

There will be food vendors on site including, Papa John’s, Bratt Tasties, Bourbon Chicken, Frosty’s Catering, and J & J Concessions. Many of the vendors will be giving away promotional items and raffle tickets can be purchased for a variety of door prizes including a large screen TV — so there will be something for everyone to enjoy, according to Moss.

The Expo runs from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free thanks to the generosity of Reid Health.

The Preble County Business Expo, presented this year by Chamber Champions Kettering Health and Reid Health, is held each year at the Expo Center located on the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton. This two-day event averages approximately 100 vendors and attracts over 1,000 attendees each year.

Grand sponsors for this year’s event include Reid Health, Kettering Health, Premier Health, Preble County Safety Council, and Wallace Heating & Air.

Expo sponsors include Larkin Cobb Chevrolet Buick GMC, Boone’s Power Equipment, the Preble County Development Partnership, Lawn Plus LLC, Preble County and New Paris Convention and Visitors Bureaus, Quaker Trace Tractor, and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Event sponsors include Lowman Heating and Air, GMT Roofing, Preble County Power Equipment & Rental, The Greenbriar Campus, Edward Jones, IU East, Parker Hannifin Corp., and the Village of Lewisburg.

Registration options for vendors and sponsors are still available. For additional information, or to sign up as an exhibitor or sponsor, call 937-456-4949 or send an email to [email protected]

The Preble County Business Expo will return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic with exhibitors of all sorts on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_Expo8.jpg The Preble County Business Expo will return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic with exhibitors of all sorts on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9.

R-H Staff