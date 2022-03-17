One killed in crash which shut down I-70

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, PREBLE COUNTY — Two separate crashes, one of them fatal, backed up traffic on Interstate 70 for almost four hours on Thursday, afternoon, March 10.

According to reports, the first crash involving a semi occurred around 2:40 p.m. One semi carrying mulch caught fire according to reports.

A second crash, involving a semi and an SUV occurred around 4 p.m. on westbound I-70, at mile marker 13, (between U.S. 127 and Ohio 503. ) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Dalton McCutcheon of Indianapolis crashed into the back of a semi trailer when the driver slowed in the traffic.

A passenger in the SUV, Zachary Purvis, 18, also of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to reports.

According to OSHP, the driver of the semi and McCutcheon were uninjured.

Westbound Interstate 70 was shut down and traffic was diverted off onto Ohio 503 at the West Alexandria/Lewisburg exit due to a crash.

The crash remained under investigation at press time.

Emergency personnel from Lewisburg and other entities were on the scene of the fatal crash which occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursay, March 10. Two separate crashes, one of them fatal, backed up traffic on Interstate 70 for almost four hours on Thursday, afternoon, March 10.

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr.

