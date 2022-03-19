News briefs

Road closure

Beginning Monday, March 21, Kimmel Road will be closed between mailbox 2725 and 3288, beginning at Ohio 726 and ending at Monroe Central Road, for approximately five weeks for a bridge deck replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s office at 937-456-4600.

OVBB to perform with EACB

The Ohio Valley British Brass Band will return to Eaton for a combined concert with the Eaton Area Community Band on Sunday, April 10, at 4 p.m., in the Performing Arts Center. This will be the bands’ seventh appearance together, and the first since 2019. The 40-member OVBBB was established in 1988, and is based at Wright State University.

Eaton Farmers’ Market back for 2022

Eaton’s Early Bird Farmers’ Market will open Saturday, May 7, at its usual location in the corner lot at Barron and Somers Streets. The public is invited to shop local at this weekly downtown event. The market will be open every Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., through Sept. 25. Vendors typically offer a variety of homemade items including baked goods, plants, produce, frozen meat and more. Vendors interested in participating can call Marcia Glenn at 937-839-1009.

Neaton hosting community 5K

Neaton will host its first-ever Step Into Spring Fling 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the manufacturer’s 975 S, Franklin St., Eaton facility’s walking path. This event is open to the community and prizes will be awarded for 1st through 3rd place. Each participant will receive a free gift. Register to participate at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Eaton/StepintoSpringFling5KRunWalk.

ECS Kindergarten registration

Eaton Community Schools kindergarten registration for the 2022/2023 school year is open now through May 20. Registration can be completed online at https://eaton-oh.finalforms.com./