Senate candidate visits Camden

CAMDEN — On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan stopped in Camden for a meet-the-candidate event held at The Dover.

The visit was just one of several in area counties where Ryan met with residents to talk about his plans to reinvest into Ohio and create more opportunities “to cut workers in on the deal.” Tomorrow,

According to Ryan’s campaign organizers, he launched his U.S. Senate campaign with a pledge to fight for workers across Ohio. As part of that commitment, he is holding a “Workers First Tour” to hear from workers in every corner of the state about the challenges they are facing.

