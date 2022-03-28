Moss resigns Camden mayor’s position

CAMDEN — The Village of Camden will soon have a new mayor following the resignation of Mayor Karen Moss, which was announced last week.

In a Facebook post late last week, Moss said Camden Council member Toni Keesler, president of the village council, would be stepping in to fulfill her term.

She addressed village residents in the post:

“I wanted to let you know that I have resigned my position as your mayor effective April 1, 2022. It has been an honor to serve as your mayor and this was not an easy decision, but the right one under the circumstances,” she began.

She continued, “When I took the mayor’s position in January 2020, I was employed part-time which afforded me a more flexible schedule and sufficient time to devote to mayoral duties.

“This past October, I enthusiastically accepted a full-time executive director position with the Preble County Chamber of Commerce. With the full support of the Chamber Board, I planned to fulfill my term as mayor which expires Dec. 31, 2023. However, after five months of wearing both hats, I cannot give my best to both roles, and I am not willing to shortchange either one.

“Toni Keesler, President of Council, will step into the mayor’s role on April 1, in accordance with the Ohio Revised Code. I have had the pleasure of working with Toni on Camden’s Bicentennial Committee and as a member of council. She will do an excellent job and has my full support.

“This will open a council seat so if you have an interest in serving as a council member, please reach out to one of the current council members for more information.

“I am excited about all the wonderful things happening in Camden! We have new businesses coming, magnificent events planned, a committed council and community volunteers. I am thrilled to have been a small part of it and look forward to seeing the progress and collaboration continue.

“Thanks for letting me serve you,” Moss closed her post. “I love you, Camden!”

Moss https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/03/web1_moss_karen.jpg Moss