Cougars beat Generals in DD Awareness Month match-up

EATON — The Preble County Cougars basketball team played their annual game against the Generals on Saturday, March 19, at Eaton High School, in front of packed stands.

The Cougars showed off their basketball skills and teamwork during the game, while the Special Olympic Cheerleaders cheered and kept the crowd engaged.

The Cougars were down a coach and Preble County Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar stepped up and coached them to a victory over the Generals.

Preble County Board of Developmental Disabilities thanks everyone who helped make the event a success during the 2022 March DD Awareness Month.

Thanks also to the Preble County Cougars, L&M Products Inc., Eaton Community Schools, Momma’s Pop-N Kettle, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Darrien Kynard, Papa John’s Pizza, Eaton Winter Guard, Chelsea Kate Frohlich-Hoyt, Dale Hoyt, Amy Jackson, Chris Miley, Tyson Miley, Lisa White, Preble County Special Olympics’ Regina Fullmer, Alan Vonderhaar, Alexia Morgan, Tim Lane, Danielle Pieratt, Karen McCain, Scott Warren, Becky Hampton, Amanda Kopf, EHS Principal Scott Couch, ESC Superintendent Shawn Hoff, Preble County Sheriff’s Captain Brad Moore, Judge Ed Kalil, National Trail Superintendent Bob Fischer, Eaton Assistant City Manager Joe Ferriell, State Representative Rodney Creech, Sheriff Mike Simpson, HIT Executive Director Clayton Genth and Superintendent Jeff Parker.

The Cougars showed off their basketball skills and teamwork during the game, while the Special Olympic Cheerleaders cheered and kept the crowd engaged. The Preble County Cougars basketball team played their annual game against the Generals on Saturday, March 19, at Eaton High School, in front of packed stands.