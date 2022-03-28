Gov. DeWine’s 2022 State of the State Address: ‘Seize our Ohio Moment’

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine delivered his 2022 State of the State Address to the Ohio General Assembly on Wednesday. The speech highlighted the DeWine-Husted Administration’s successes accomplished in partnership with legislators while also focusing on future initiatives to help all Ohioans.

“Now is the time to ‘seize our Ohio moment!’” Governor DeWine stated during the address.

DeWine touted the Ohio economy’s successes including the state budget being balanced, the state’s bond rating being its highest since 1979, and the unemployment rate — now down to 4.3 percent — is at lows touched in only two other periods in our state’s history. In addition DeWine highlighted $1.2 billion slashed in state spending and tax cuts of $3.6 billion leaving more money for businesses to reinvest and more money in the pockets of Ohioans.

Among the highlights in the address where Governor DeWine laid his vision for Ohio’s future:

Mental Health

Governor DeWine made transforming mental health services a keystone goal for his administration, calling for investing significant resources in making help visible assessible, and effective.

“I see an Ohio that harnesses the innovative potential of our research colleges and universities to conduct strategic, cutting-edge research. An Ohio with fewer emergency room visits and where fewer Ohioans with mental illnesses are living on the streets. An Ohio where mental illness isn’t criminalized. lessening pressure on the criminal justices system.”

“We can create the opportunity for people with mental illness or addiction to build the skills to lead joyful, meaningful lives. And if we do, it will result in reduced community costs and more people working — and contributing — to the vitality of their communities.”

State Parks

Governor DeWine laid out a vision for Ohio state parks to be the best state parks in the country.

“From Maumee Bay to Geneva to Lake Hope to Great Seal to Hueston Woods to John Bryan, our state parks are the crown jewels of Ohio, and they add so much to our quality of life and what makes Ohio such a great place to live.”

Appalachia

Governor DeWine reaffirmed his commitment to Ohio’s Appalachian region to ensure no Ohio citizen is left behind.

“One of the most important things we can do that will benefit — not only the 32 counties in the Appalachian region, but also our entire state — is to make a long-overdue, comprehensive investment in Appalachia,”

Mentors

Emphasizing the importance of adult guidance for young people, Governor DeWine talked about his plan to work with the Ohio General Assembly and with community leaders and our colleges and universities to create a combined scholarship and mentorship program so that no child in this state lacks guidance and direction and has the financial support necessary to go to college or technical school.

“Our state’s economy — our state — will not fully flourish if we leave these kids behind. There is so much untapped potential that our state cannot afford to waste.

Distracted driving

Changing the culture around using electronic devices while driving has been a priority of Governor DeWine’s. More drivers putting down their phones and using hands-free technology will help prevent crashes, save lives, and make our roads safer. He called on the General Assembly to pass House Bill 283.

Law enforcement

Governor DeWine reiterated his commitment to funding the police.

“We are doubling down on our support for law enforcement by giving them more resources — not fewer — to keep our communities safe!”

“We need to get tough on on the convicted violent offenders who carry and use weapons in violation of the law. If we can remove this small group of dangerous offenders from our streets, the violent crime in our distressed neighborhoods will be reduced dramatically, and the citizens and families who live there will be safer and lives will be saved.”

Imagination Library

Governor DeWine also took time to note the success of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library. The legislature provided the funds to get the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, which was created by First Lady Fran DeWine in partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, started. Local communities also provide half of the money to operate the program in their counties.

“We know that a child’s brain is 80 percent developed by the time they turn three years of age. So, these first years of development are so very important. Enrollment in the Imagination Library improves Kindergarten readiness and family literacy habits. And, no matter where you live in Ohio, your child is eligible.”