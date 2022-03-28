Voter registration deadline for May 3 election near

PREBLE COUNTY — Registration deadline for new voters and change of addresses for the May 3, 2022 Primary Election is Monday, April 4. The Preble County Board of Elections office, located on the first floor of the Preble County Courthouse, 101 E. Main Street, Eaton, will be open April 4, until 9 p.m. for those who wish to register or change their address.

Voters may register at the Preble County Board of Elections office, between 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday or the Preble County License Bureau, located in the Junction Village Mall, 500 N. Barron Street, Eaton; any public library; any high school or vocational school, and other designated public agencies which provides assistance or disability programs. Voters may also register and update their address at https://www.ohiosos.gov.

Call the board office (937-456-8117 or 456-8118) to change an address within the county, or to request a registration form by mail. A voter registration form may also be printed from the website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/preble/. Completed registration forms must be returned to the board of elections office or the office of the Secretary of State by the deadline of April 4.

Voters are qualified to register if they will be 18 years of age by the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, a citizen of the United States, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days prior to the election at which they intend to vote. Individuals must be registered at least 30 days prior to an election.

A 17-year old may vote in the May 3rd Primary Election to nominate candidates to the 2022 General Election ballot if they will be 18 years old by Nov. 8. The 17-year-old will not be allowed to vote for the State or County Central Committee candidates or any questions or issues on the ballot.

While the redistricting maps were rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court on March 16, Board of Elections officials are directed by the state to continue to prepare for an election on May 3.