ODOT provides weekly project update

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has issued its weekly construction update for the week ending April 2. The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Countywide sign maintenance and repair: At various locations throughout the county. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

Countywide ditching and shoulder reconditioning: At various locations throughout the county. Traffic will be maintained by arrow boards, traffic cones and/or flaggers as needed during hours of operation.

Interstate-70 vegetation clearing: At various locations in both directions on I-70. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or traffic cones.