Broadband, fiber topic of commission discussion

EATON — Much of the discussion during a Wednesday, March 23, meeting of Preble County Board of Commissioners centered around broadband, the expansion of fiber in the county and other related topics.

The board met representatives of Altafiber (formerly Cincinnati Bell.) “We want to see what we can do for Preble County and hear what the commissioners are looking for for your next steps. What’s your vision for the county and how we can potentially help,” Jason Praeter said.

Also part of the conversation were representatives of Butler Rural Electric and SWOCA (Southwest Ohio Computer Association) regarding fiber options for the county.

The discussion included options of fiber coverage, whether to schools only, or to “all doors in the county.”

In other business, commissioners:

•Received the monthly update from Preble County Job & Family Services Becky Sorrell, who praised her staff. Among her report, she noted, “I am so proud of the staff, but especially the new staff we’ve hired. They are absolutely doing fantastic.”

•Authorized an expenditure of $5,000 for the purchase, installation and delivery of a rotary storage system for the Preble County Title Department.

•Appointed and approved the list of membership to the Preble County Local Emergency Planning Committee.

•Signed a memorandum of understanding for support, collaboration and coordination between OhioMeansJobs Preble County, Greater Ohio Workforce Board Inc. and the Preble County District Library.

•Signed an agreement for demolition and disposal of 123 S. Cherry St., with Jarrett Excavating in the amount of $15,073.

•Signed a child placement agreement with Mid-Western Children’s Home in the amount of $4,680 for Family & Children First Council.