Apprenticeship = free learning, great earnings

Recently I had the opportunity to join TCN High School student, Conner Ressler, as he accepted a four year opportunity to learn the iron worker trade at no cost while also earning a great wage and his journeyman card upon completion.

What does that mean for Conner?

Well, he will get training and earn a career recognized anywhere in the United States over the next four years with absolutely NO debt! It also means that he will learn the skills necessary to earn wages and benefits that include health care, pension and annuities, and continued training that currently offers in excess of $108,000. Yes, I just shared that Conner will be making “six figures” as he completes this opportunity.

Are you surprised? Most people are. I am proud of Conner and hope that other students will take advantage of this career path opportunity in the trades.

There a 14 trade areas that a high school graduate can take part; everything from carpenters and electricians to sheet metal workers and the plumbers, pipefitters, and welders. These trades can be personally rewarding as you “Build America” and have a career that supports your family.

While at Conner’s signing TCN High School Principal Kristen Mills shared that “the Tri-County North High School staff is extremely proud of Connor for being accepted to the Iron Workers Registered Apprenticeship.” Ms. Mill went on to say, “Connor is an amazing North Panther, always polite, ready to work, punctual, and responsible. He is a great role model and we hope many of our younger Panthers will follow in his footsteps.”

Also at the signing was Conner’s father who stated that “Conner’s hands on work and seeing the end results of his effort, while also making a living, are something he is and can be proud of.”

I personally was excited for Conner just as his father and principal — as was Pat Moharter, Union Ironworkers Local 290 Apprentice/Training Coordinator. Mr. Moharter shared, “We Ironworkers are excited to offer Connor a position in our apprenticeship program this coming summer. It is our expectation that this would be a great opportunity for him to start his young career off on a strong foot.” He also went on to say, “We are looking forward to him having a long, healthy and gratifying career as a Union Ironworker in Local 290.”

There are many resources to help us to understand and appreciate the importance of the “trades” to our country and society. If you would like more information for yourself or a daughter/son, granddaughter/grandson, or friend, you may want to visit https://byf.org, or feel free to contact me at [email protected]

