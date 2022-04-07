PC Geography Bee crowns champs

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The annual Preble County Geography Bee was held on Thursday, March 10, at Twin Valley South Schools, and teams from Eaton, National Trail and Twin Valley South came away the champions.

Divided into two grade levels, grade 4-5 and grades 6-8, teams from Eaton, National Trail, Preble Shawnee, Twin Valley South and Tri-County North all participated. The two different age groups competed in separate locations, with the 4th-5th grade teams testing in the school’s cafeteria, and grades 6-8 in the district’s auditorium.

At the end of the evening, an awards ceremony was held in the auditorium, where all participants, their families and school officials gathered.

Preble County Educational Service Center Superintendent Shawn Hoff spoke during the ceremony.

“Six through eight did an excellent job,” Hoff said of the older group, noting the Eaton Middle School team only missed three countries on a map of Africa. For sixth grade, Hoff announced the Geography Bee champion, with 184 points, was Eaton Middle School. The second-place team, scoring 171 points, was from National Trail.

“For the fourth and fifth grade, let me start by saying this,” Hoff said. “Parents, students — we all strive for academic excellence. Correct? We also strive for that academic excellence honestly. I know there was some discrepancy with a couple of questions out there. What we have decided to do is, we are removing those from the play. We’ve removed those from scoring so those are not counted,” he explained.

“So, with that being said, our second-place team with a score of 173, is Twin Valley South,” Hoff announced. “The first-place team, with a score of 175 points, is National Trail.”

Topics in this year’s competition for grades 4-5 included identifying geographic land structures, location of U.S. National Parks, the rivers of the world, countries of Asia, and “name that U.S. city on the Atlantic Coast.”

Grades 6-8 competed in topics including U.S. cities on water, capitals of Europe, location of African countries, Ohio geography, geography of mountains and flags of the world.

“I want to thank all of you for being here and making sure your students were able to participate in this,” Hoff told the families in attendance in closing.

Eaton students participating on their respective teams included: grades 4-5 – Hutch Cross, Lucy Rambo, Annabelle Smith and Madeline Montgomery; grades 6-8 – Miller Dare, Michael Fomin, Josie Elierman and Elise Simmons.

National Trail students included: grades 4-5 – Kinley Marker, Alton Sparks, Alia Richie and Kenaday Thompson; grades 6-8 – Raegan Holland, Archer Phillips, Micah Beery and Oliver Garner.

Preble Shawnee students included: grades 4-5 – Paxton Brewer, Blayne Nelson, Kaiden Haddix and Katelynn Coleman; grades 6-8 – Bryce Osborn, Jenna Miller, Kennedy Cornell and Isabella Adkins.

Twin Valley South students included: grades 4-5 – Gavin Selby, Nash Issacs, Cohen Emig and Bronson Garber; grades 6-8 – Samuel DeHart, Rhett Emig, Ross Garber and Madelyn Moreland.

Tri-County North students included: grades 4-5 – William Lake, Corbin Oswalt, Nolan Hawkins and Wynston Flora and grades 6-8 – Audrey Fox, Peyton Fannin, Taylor Flora and Brayden Bacher.

National Trail’s Middle School team of Raegan Holland, Archer Phillips, Micah Beery and Oliver Garner. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_geo1.jpg National Trail’s Middle School team of Raegan Holland, Archer Phillips, Micah Beery and Oliver Garner. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald The annual Preble County Geography Bee was held on Thursday, March 10, at Twin Valley South Schools, and teams from Eaton, National Trail and Twin Valley South came away the champions. Pictured, Eaton’s Middle School team of Miller Dare, Michael Fomni, Josie Eilerman and Elise Simmons. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_geo2.jpg The annual Preble County Geography Bee was held on Thursday, March 10, at Twin Valley South Schools, and teams from Eaton, National Trail and Twin Valley South came away the champions. Pictured, Eaton’s Middle School team of Miller Dare, Michael Fomni, Josie Eilerman and Elise Simmons. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Twin Valley South’s 4th and 5th grade team of Gavin Selby, Nash Isaacs, Cohen Emig and Bronson Garber. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_geo3.jpg Twin Valley South’s 4th and 5th grade team of Gavin Selby, Nash Isaacs, Cohen Emig and Bronson Garber. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald National Trail’s 4th and 5th grade team of Kinley Marker, Alton Sparks, Alia Richie and Kenaday Thompson. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2022/04/web1_geo4.jpg National Trail’s 4th and 5th grade team of Kinley Marker, Alton Sparks, Alia Richie and Kenaday Thompson. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

By Eddie Mowen Jr. [email protected]

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on Twitter @emowenjr