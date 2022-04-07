Fifth annual In-Demand Jobs Week set

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced last week that the fifth annual In-Demand Jobs Week will take place during the first full week of May, from May 2-6.

“In-Demand Jobs Week is a great chance for businesses to open their doors and showcase the many top jobs, industries and skills across Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The best way to find out if a job is for you is to try it out, and students will have that opportunity to do just that.”

“During In-Demand Jobs Week, we shine a light on career opportunities that give job seekers a path toward new, high-paying jobs in fields where Ohio businesses are hiring immediately,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “This year, we are specifically bringing awareness to jobs that pay over $50,000 a year and require less than a year of training, giving Ohioans a clear path to their next opportunity.”

In-Demand Jobs Week is designed to promote Ohio’s most in-demand and fastest-growing industries through statewide hiring, education, and training events. This year, In-Demand Jobs Week will highlight Ohio’s top jobs that pay more than $50,000 per year and don’t require a degree or years of training–just a credential.

Here are a few examples:

Software Developers

Median Pay: $91,000

Computer Programmers

Median Pay: $84,000

Network and Computer Systems Administrators

Median Pay: $80,000

Electrical and Electronics Repairers, Powerhouse, Substation, and Relay

Median Pay: $78,000

Web Developers

Median Pay: $62,000

Healthcare Practitioners and Technical Workers, All Other

Median Pay: $62,000

Aircraft Mechanics and Service Technicians

Median Pay: $62,000

Telecommunications Equipment Installers and Repairers, Except Line Installers

Median Pay: $60,000

Computer Network Support Specialists

Median Pay: $60,000

Insurance Appraisers, Auto Damage

Median Pay: $59,000

Electrical and Electronics Repairers, Commercial and Industrial Equipment

Median Pay: $59,000

Computer Numerically Controlled Tool Programmers

Median Pay: $53,000

Food Service Manager

Median Pay: $53,000

Tool and Die Makers

Median Pay: $51,000

Fire Fighters

Median Pay: $51,000

To learn more about these job opportunities and the financial assistance available to earn a credential, visit OhioMeansJobs.com or contact your local OhioMeansJobs center.

In 2018, the first full week of May was designated as In-Demand Jobs Week. Each year, businesses, education providers, community organizations, and more are encouraged to plan unique opportunities throughout the week. This year, events will inspire students and job seekers to earn a credential and pursue a job in Ohio. From tours and roundtables to career-tech signing days and job fairs, In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity to highlight what Ohio has to offer.

Organizations can visit TopJobs.Ohio.gov to add their event to the official In-Demand Jobs Week map. Individuals interested in attending an event can use the 2022 event map to find opportunities nearby.